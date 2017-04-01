VIDEO: The Remi Harris Trio airs jazz in Derbyshire

One of the UK’s hottest jazz guitar talents, Remi Harris, will be performing in Derbyshire.

Accompanied by double bass player Mike Green and fellow guitarist Caley Groves, Remi will play at Taddington Village Institute on April 8 and Crich Glebe Field Centre on April 9.

The group have performed at the Montreal Jazz Festival and supported Jamie Cullen at the 2016 Proms.

Specialising in gypsy jazz, The Remi Harris Trio weave prodigious technique with quiet charisma, wit and imagination.

Their set offers a wide variety of music with something for everyone. You are as likely to hear unusual adaptations of tracks by the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Remi himself, as you are by Django Reinhardt and other jazz standards.

To check ticket availability for the Taddington performance, call 07929 151688 or 01298 85384 or email: taddingtoninstitute@gmail.com; for Crich, call 01773 853260;