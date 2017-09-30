VIDEO: TV show winner Paul Zerdin tours to Derbyshire

America’s Got Talent winner 2015 Paul Zerdin is touring his latest show, All Mouth, which combines ventriloquism and comedy. He is aided and abetted by his band of sharp-tongued sidekicks, the precocious Baby, cantankerous OAP Albert, cheeky pre-teen Sam and two new characters! Paul said: “Albert, Sam and Baby are grumpier, bolder and more boisterous than ever.” Paul is Britain’s top ventriloquist whose first win in a televised competition was The Big Big Talent Show.

Catch him at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 1.

Tickets £20. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk