Chesterfield Canal Trust is inviting members of the public to join in an archaeological dig at Bellhouse basin, Staveley.

The dig will take place from August 7 to 18 and has been funded by a £10,000 award from Avivia Community Fund.

Organisers believe that at least at least one Cuckoo boat, unique to the canal, could be found.

For more details, email: cuckooboat@gmail.com