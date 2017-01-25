What’s On guide

Thursday, January 26

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) screens at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 11am and 2pm. Tickets £7.50, £5.50 (concessions, student), £5 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Blood Brothers, starring Lyn Nolan, at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre at 3pm and 7.45pm. Matinee tickets £19-£27, evening tickets £24.50-£32.50. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Treasure Island, presented by Rumpus Theatre Company, at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £19.50, £18.50 (concessions), £16.50 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Sound of Murder, thriller starring Marcus Hutton, at Buxton Opera House at 7.30pm. Tickets £16.£18. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Joanne Shaw Taylor, supported by Broken Witt Rebels, at Sheffield City Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets £22.40. Contact 0114 2 789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Andy Wilky (as seen on Phoenix Nights, That Peter Kay Thing, Mrs Brown’s Boys) and Nina Gilligan (Hot Water comedian of the year) at Spotlight Comedy Club’s 13th birthday special at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, at 8pm. Tickets £11 (advance), £13 (door), £8 (student). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Cats, presented by Creative Youth Theatre, at Derby Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 and £13 (concessions). Contact 01332 593939 or www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Friday, January 27

Ballerina (U) screens at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 11am. Tickets £7.50, £5.50 (concessions, student), £5 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Sully (12A) screens at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 2pm. Tickets £7.50, £5.50 (concessions, student), £5 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Treasure Island at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £19.50, £18.50 (concessions), £16.50 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Sound of Murder at Buxton Opera House at 2.30pm. Tickets £16.£18. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

The Young ‘Uns and Nancy Kerr are among the leading folk musicians performing a retelling of Peter Bellamy’s folk ballad The Transports at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre at 7.30pm. Tickets £20. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Sequence dance with Richard Keeling, live, at Calow Community Centre, Allpits Road, Calow. Beginners 6.30pm-7.45pm. dance 8pm-11pm. Contact 0114 3277 670.

Modern Jazz Freestyle Ball at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, at 8pm. Tickets £10.50 (advance), £14 (door). Contact 01246 345222 or www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk

Cats at Derby Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 and £13 (concessions). Contact 01332 593939 or www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Blood Brothers at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre at 7.45pm. Tickets £26.50-£34.50. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Rumours of Fleeetwood Mac bring their Hits to Blues tour to Sheffield City Hall at 8pm. Tickets £26.32. Contact 0114 2 789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Saturday, January 28

Ballerina (U) screens at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 11am. Tickets £7.50, £5.50 (concessions, student), £5 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Treasure Island at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre at 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £19.50, £18.50 (concessions), £16.50 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Blood Brothers at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre at 3pm and 7.45pm. Matinee tickets £23-£31 or evening tickets £26.50-£34.50. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

80s Mania, a concert show featuring 25 chart-topping songs recreated with a live band and dancers, at Buxton Opera House at 7.30pm. Tickets £26. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Sunday, January 29

Sully (12A) screens at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 7.30pm. Tickets £7.50, £5.50 (concessions, student), £5 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Mr Darcy Loses The Plot, presented by LipService Theatre Company, at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre at 7.30pm. Tickets £14. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at Buxton Opera House at 7.30pm. Tickets £26.50-£31.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Monday, January 30

Mini Movers and Groovers, creative movement and dance for the under fives, at Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre at 10am. Admission £5 per session or book five sessions and get the sixth free. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Mid-Winter Mysteries, thrilling tales and spine-chilling stories written and performed by The Pomegranate Playwrights, in the bar of the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 and £5.50 (concessions) to include a glass of mulled wine. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Blood Brothers at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre at 7.45pm. Tickets £24.50-£32.50. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tuesday, January 31

Sleuth, presented by Tabs Productions, at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 7.30pm. Tickets £19.50, £18.50 (concessions), £16.50 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Circus of Horrors bring The Never Ending Nightmare show to Buxton Opera House at 7.30pm. Tickets £22-£26. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Sheffield City Hall at 7pm. Tickets £7.84 and £5.60. Contact 0114 2 789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Invincible at Derby Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £15.50-£26.50. Contact 01332 593939 or www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Blood Brothers at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre at 7.45pm. Tickets £24.50-£32.50. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Wednesday, February 1

American Pastoral (15) screens at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 11am. Tickets £7.50, £5.50 (concessions, student), £5 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Lunchtime choir at Sheffield City Hall at 12.30pm. Tickets £5.60 or book five sessions for £22.40. Contact 0114 2 789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Sleuth, presented by Tabs Productions, at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £19.50, £18.50 (concessions), £16.50 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Invincible at Derby Theatre at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £15.50-£26.50. Contact 01332 593939 or www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Blood Brothers at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre at 7.45pm. Tickets £24.50-£32.50. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk