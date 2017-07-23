World premiere for Derby Youth Theatre

Derby Youth Theatre will present a world premiere of The Blue Road next week.

They are one of four youth groups in the country to stage this provocative new play by Laura Lomas and will perform it at Derby Theatre from July 27 to July 29.

Through a hands-on commissioning process which involved over 80 young people throughout the UK, the project is rooted in the experience of what it means to be young in Britain today.

In the forest, in the wake of an unnamed crisis, a group of young people work to make sense of what happened, what it means and what they will do now. The Blue Road explores memory, loss, living in the aftermath and our capacity to begin again.

In a process that spanned almost two years, the young people initially participated in the selection of a writer from a shortlist, choosing up-and-coming playwright Laura Lomas, who has been the Channel 4 Playwright in Residence at Clean Break Theatre Company, best known for her plays Joanne (Clean Break/Soho Theatre) and Bird (Derby Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse).

Laura visited Derby, Northuampton, Dundee and Plymouth for workshops with the young people where they were able to feed ideas into the creation of the script’s first draft. Then in October 2016 four young people from each venue came together for a residential weekend to work in depth with Laura on drafts of a selection of scenes. The weekend included a variety of creative tasks, as well as a night-time orienteering expedition which influenced the development of the script.

To mark the project a film is being created to document the development of the play and the individual productions and the experiences of the young people taking part.

Sarah Brigham, artistic director of Derby Theatre, said: “We are delighted to be part of this exciting partnership. This is a flagship project for us all and I believe it is testament to the fact that all these theatres take young people’s voices seriously. As someone who attended Youth

Theatre as a young person, I believe it is the lifeblood of our industry, where we nurture talent, develop artists and of course, create rounded, engaged young people.”

The Blue Road is also part of Arrivals, an exciting new festival to celebrate the best of new

writing and young voices.

Arrivals includes: Lava, a play about grief, survival and the pressures of living by James Fritz, rehearsed

readings presented by Fifth Word; Are We Dead Yet Benny?, a piece about pain and pleasure by Phoebe Éclair Powell,

Writing for Performance with Paula Varjack and Playwriting with Young People with Fin Kennedy.

Tickets for The Blue Road are £12 (concessions £3 off), all other Arrivals events cost £3 or are FREE with the

purchase of a ticket for The Blue Road. For more information, and to book your tickets, call 01332 593939 or visit derbytheatre.co.uk