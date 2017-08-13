World premiere for Heanor Musical Theatre Company

Heanor Musical Theatre Company will present the world amateur premiere of a show which is set in a care home for retired actors and musicians. Erik Gideon’s song drama Forever Young runs at the Guildhall Theatre, Derby, from October 12-14. The script was written for seven performers but its Sweden-based creator has given the company permission to double the number of characters.

Erik has also given musical director Lisa Mills carte blanche to adapt the music and add in songs which fit the characterisations which the 15-strong cast are portraying. Lisa said: “We are using some of the music Erik originally planned but half of it has been adapted and I’ve used my own arrangements, including eight new songs.” The production will raise money for Age UK. Lisa, who is also producing, directing and choreographing the show, said: “Age UK have supported my dad who was extremely ill at Christmas when he had four falls, broke two hips and three ribs and spent eight weeks in hospital. They provide a physio club on Fridays in Langley Mill for people who need help and support with mobility. They also run trips for OAPs who would otherwise not get any visits or social time so this will help fund trips and keep the club running.”

To book tickets, contact www.derbylive.co.uk