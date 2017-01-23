Wry take on the creation of Jane Austen’s hero

Award-winning comedy duo LipService are back in Buxton with their new laugh-out-loud show Mr Darcy Loses the Plot.

The new Jane Austen inspired comedy comes after various different scenarios the pair have brought to the town over the years including a Nordic crime thriller: Inspector Norse; a political farce, Tony and Twizzle; secret service romp, Jane Bond, and an Emily Brontë inspired comedy, Withering Looks.

The new show opens to Jane Austen hurriedly writing, her quill scurrying across the vellum. She is dreaming up Darcy, a proud, lip curling, handsome creation in very tight pants. But then a door squeaks, a visitor approaches and Jane hastily hides her work. Now left to his own devices, Darcy embroiders his own storyline whilst his creator stitches her quilt. When Jane returns she finds the plot has moved on and Darcy is dancing to a rather different tune.

LipService explore the world of women writers, scribbling in secret or under pseudonyms, squeezing in their writing amongst the hustle and bustle of taking tea, choosing chintz and the odd attack of the vapours…

Mr Darcy Loses the Plot is at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on Sunday, January 29. at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £14 and discounts are available. Call the box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk