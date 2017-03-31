Your guide to the Derbyshire music scene

Friday, March 31
The Score. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
After Hours. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Keeley James. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Conspiracy. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Saturday, April 1
The Pitz play their final gig at The Market, Chesterfield.
Arizona and Blitz. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Trinity Road and Bootleg Fireworks. The Avenue, Chesterfield.
Bad Penny. The Anchor, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Randal. Soul and Motown singer. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Metropolis. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Pretty Big Guns. Brimington Social Club.
Gabrielle Clarke. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
After Hours. The Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross.
Blank Expressions. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Paddy Maguire. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Full Throttle. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.
Sunday, April 2
Tom Dunne, Alex Wallhead, Otis Mensah. The Avenue, Chesterfield.
Karaoke with Garry, from 4pm. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
James & Charlotte’s Sunday Night Chill Out Session. From 8.30pm everyone welcome to come and enjoy songs. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Karaoke. Brimington Social Club.
The Lewis Hamilton Band play at Clowne Community Centre.
Marv White hosting Open Mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Monday, April 3
The Chezzy Jam Machine. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Tuesday, April 4
Jam Night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Wednesday, April 5
Alan and Vanessa Stapleton. The Neptune, Chesterfield.