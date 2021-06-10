Artist with Parkinson's Disease holds first solo exhibition in Derbyshire to aid charity

Michael Hill uses art as therapy to help him cope with Parkinson's Disease.

Michael Hill will donate half the proceeds from his showcase at Banksmill Studio, Derby, in July, to the Parkinson’s Disease charity.

He took up art after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2018. During a stay in the Royal Hospital Derby, where he was treated for an acute illness a few months after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Michael was inspired by the AirArts exhibition there and also became a volunteer for the arts programme.

Michael said: “Having had a lifelong interest in abstract art but with no formal training the creative process did not start until my latter years prompted by a period of illness. My art has therefore become a form of therapy and the lack of experience has resulted in an eclectic mix of styles and creative processes. However I see this as a positive giving me a freedom and lack of inhibition that otherwise may not have been the case.

"Themes are many and diverse, e.g. health and wellbeing, climate change and reconnecting with the natural world.”

Michael, who lives in Rolleston on Dove in Staffordshire, will be exhibiting his work from July 3 to 30, daily from 11am to 3pm. Banksmill studio is on Bridge Street, Derby.