Derbyshire artist sells painting for £15,000
Champagne corks were popping in Derbyshire after artist Richard Whittlestone sold a £15,000 painting.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 10:14 am
Updated
Monday, 25th October 2021, 10:49 am
Richard, who is based at his Wildlife Gallery on the Chastsworth Estate, sold the work of art showing a wintry Derbyshire scene.
Entitled The Lady in the Lane, it is a cold wintry scene showing a figure and a dog making their way along a windy road watched a groupt of pheasants.
Richard Whittlestone is one of the UK's respected wildlife artists, For more on his work, visit www.richardwhittlestone.co.uk