Lyn Littlewood, well known for her watercolours of Derbyshire, will exhibit her work in the Ten Artists Exhibition.

The Ten Artists Exhibition will be held at Baslow Village Hall over the weekend of October 23 and 24 and will be open from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Isabel Blincow, organiser and one of the exhibiting artists, said: “It was a crying shame for last year’s work not to be seen, and it’s great to be back.

The line-up of artists for the 25th annual exhibition is: Brian Smith, Judy Day, Helen Martel, Gerry Kersey, Mark Turner, Lyn Littlewood, Mark Beresford, Isabel Blincow, David Beatson, and sculptor Jason Heppenstall, whose magnificent 6ft sculpture of a salmon has been much enjoyed recently by travellers at Sheffield railway station.