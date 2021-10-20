Ten Artists Exhibition in aid of the Samaritans returns to Derbyshire village
An art exhibition – which has raised more than £36,000 for the Samaritans over the past quarter of a century – is back in action after last year’s forced cancellation.
The Ten Artists Exhibition will be held at Baslow Village Hall over the weekend of October 23 and 24 and will be open from 10am to 4pm on both days.
Isabel Blincow, organiser and one of the exhibiting artists, said: “It was a crying shame for last year’s work not to be seen, and it’s great to be back.
The line-up of artists for the 25th annual exhibition is: Brian Smith, Judy Day, Helen Martel, Gerry Kersey, Mark Turner, Lyn Littlewood, Mark Beresford, Isabel Blincow, David Beatson, and sculptor Jason Heppenstall, whose magnificent 6ft sculpture of a salmon has been much enjoyed recently by travellers at Sheffield railway station.
Proceeds from the exhibition will go towards supporting the work of Sheffield Samaritans.