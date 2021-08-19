Wirksworth Festival unveils packed programme of art exhibitions and live performances

The festival proper kicks off on Friday, September 10, and looks set to be a great showcase for creative talent in and around the town.

Festival chairman Carol Taylor said: “We are really excited to launch a number of exhibitions and performance events over the festival weekend and into the following week.

The festival’s main exhibition sees the return of Wirksworth artists, Johnny White and Amanda Wray, with their kinetic sculpture show Human Machines at the Maltings, September 11-19.

Ranagri play at Wirksworth Town Hall on September 14. (Photo: Phil Richards)

Other highlights include exhibitions from artist-in residence Liane Lang, British-Mexican artist Mónica Alcázar-Duarte, and a collection of illustrations depiciting the life of Sue Prince during lockdown.

Live events include readings by four Wirksworth novelists and a concert by Anglo-Irish folk band Ranagri.

The uncertainty caused by Covid means that the much-loved art and architecture trail will not take place this year, but following the success of last year’s online festival organisers have established their first ever online art prize .

Carol said: “We are delighted with the response we’ve had so far and can’t wait for the next stage, which will see the people’s vote, more prize winners and selling art through the online shop.”

From Human Machines, an exhibition of kinetic sculptures by Johnny White and Amanda Wray.

To view the online gallery, vote, and find details of the full programme, go to www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk.