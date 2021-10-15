Celluloid Screams Horror Film Festival will screen 17 feature-length creations, each accompanied by a selection of shorts, at the Showroom Cinema from October 21 to 24, 2021.

The festival will open with Searchlight Pictures' Antlers from acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro. Screening a week before its UK release, Antlers tells the story of a school teacher and her student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature.

Closing the festival this year will be Titane, screening just a few weeks after its UK premiere at the London Film Festival. Titane's director, Julia Ducournau, became the second woman in history to win the Palme d'Or - top prize - at the Cannes festival earlier this year, where the film premiered.

Antlers will screen at Celluloid Screams Horror Film Festival in the week before its UK release (photo: Searchlight Pictures)

Festival founder and co-director, Rob Nevitt said: "After delivering one of the few in-person festivals in Sheffield in 2020, we're thrilled to unveil the 13th edition of Celluloid Screams.

"Once again, our programming team has scoured the earth to find the true gems of the horror genre for audiences viewing pleasure. With a whole host of premieres and previews, plus a couple of classics thrown in for good measure, Celluloid Screams 2021 could be our best programme to date."

After a closely fought competition on Twitter, the festival will be bringing Paul W.S Anderson's cult favourite Event Horizon back to the big screen. Audience members voted for Event Horizon as their winner from a collection of 16 classic horror favourites earlier this year. A prime example of the 90s sci-fi horror boom, Event Horizon overcame a much-publicised post-production nightmare to become a horror classic.

Another cult film finding its way to this year's Celluloid Screams is Frank Oz's sci-fi horror musical Little Shop of Horrors, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2021. An adaptation of the off-Broadway musical, which was itself an adaptation of Roger Corman's 1960 film, the screening will feature the longer director's cut of the film, which is more faithful to the stage production than the original theatrical version.

The festival's annual art exhibition also returns for 2021. Titled 13: UNMASKED, the exhibition pays tribute to the famous hockey mask from the Friday 13th series to celebrate Celluloid Screams' 13th edition. Thirteen local artists, including Tom J Newell, Lisa O’Hara and Mila K, have been enlisted to redesign this classic horror icon in their own style. The 13 reimagined masks are on display at the Showroom until Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The festival will close in style with one of its legendary parties in the Showroom Café bar on Sunday, October 24, with karaoke running late into the evening.

Celluloid Screams was recently voted one of the best horror festivals in the world by Dread Central.

Mikaela Smith, programme manager at Showroom Cinema, said: “"We're delighted to be able to welcome back Celluloid Screams, one of our highlights of the year, here at the Showroom. With the festival celebrating its 13th year, a number synonymous to all horror fans, we can't wait to hold this very special edition.”