Agatha Christie play Spider’s Web will draw in audiences at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre
Queen of crime writing Agatha Christie’s thriller, Spider’s Web, will be brought to the Chesterfield stage in a new production.
Paul Taylor-Mills Company presents the adaptation at the Pomegranate Theatre from September 21 to 25, 2021.
Spider’s Web is the second most successful play written by Christie and is a conscious parody of the detective thriller, with a blend of suspense and humour.
Set in the Fifties, the play focuses on the wife of a diplomat, who has a knack for spinning tales of adventure. But when a murder takes place in her own home, she finds live drama much harder to tackle and is desperate to get rid of the body before her husband arrives home with an important visitor.
Christie was a prolific writer, composing 66 detective novels, 14 short story collections and the world’s longest running play, The Mousetrap.
Paul-Taylor Mills returns to Chesterfield after producing three successful summer play seasons at the Pomegranate Theatre from 2017 to 2019. He is currently the artistic director of The Turbine Theatre at The Battersea Power Station, London. Paul has worked as advisory producer to Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Performances of Spider’s Web start at 7.30pm each night with matinees on Wednesday, September 22 at 2pm and Saturday, September 25, at 3pm.
Tickets from £23, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
