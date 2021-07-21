Battle Cry play shines spotlight on PTSD in Buxton Fringe offering

Battle Cry is the story of a soldier, with 25 years’ service in the miltary, who finds it hard to open up about his PTSD when he attends a support session.

The play will be presented at High Peak Book Store & Cafe, Brierlow Bar, Buxton, on July 23 and 24 at 8pm.

Steve Cowley, who lives in Chesterfield and is a member of Hasland Theatre Company, stars in the one-man play which will strike a chord with every suffererer of PTSD.

Steve Cowley stars in Battle Cry at High Peak Book Sore & Cafe on July 23 and 24, 2021. Photo by Andrew Cowley.

Battle Cry is written by Matt Fox and adapted by Steve Cowley, who said: "The pandemic has brought mental health to the front of everyone’s mind, and we can’t think of a better subject to kick off our touring schedule with."