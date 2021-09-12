Be there for Friends parody show Friendsical touring to Sheffield

The show Friendsical tours to the City Hall on September 18 and 19, 2022, with tickets now on sale.

A smash-hit at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, the show has been updated to make it bigger and funnier.

The gang in Friendsical take on naked Thursdays, a power cut and a dinosaur convention in this live show.

Friendsical will be performed at Sheffield City Hall on September 18 and 19, 2022.

When Ross’ wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his one true love?

Original songs such as ‘(He’s her) Lobster!’, ‘Richard’s Moustache’ and ‘You’re Over Me, When Were You Under Me? ‘ are interspersed in the story.