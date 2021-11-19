Christmas shows - here's what families can see in Derbyshire and surrounding counties

Tristan Gemmell (playing Sheriff of Nottingham), Matthew Kelly (the Dame), Matt Terry (Robin), Jodie Prenger (Spirit of Sherwood) and dance troupe Flawless (Merry Men) in Robin Hood at Theatre Royal, Nottingham.

It’s all systems go – oh yes it is! – for families after they were deprived of their trips to the theatre last year because of the Covid baddie.

We’ve waved our magic wand to bring you a guide to what’s on over the festive season:

Buxton – Aladdin, starring James Holmes (Clive from TV’s Miranda) as Widow Twankey and Annalise Liard-Bailey (touring production of Hairspray) as Princess Willow, at Buxton Opera House. The show opens on December 11, 2021 and runs until January 1, 2022. Tickets from £20.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Janine Duvitski from telly's Benidorm plays Fairy Moonbeam in Sleeping Beauty at Sheffield Lyceum.

Chesterfield – Beauty and the Beast, starring Suzanne Shaw (former Hear’Say singer) as Belle and Thomas Redgrave (Collabro) as Gaston, at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. The panto runs from December 3, 2021, to January 2, 2022. Tickets from £15, book online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Derby – Sleeping Beauty, starring Rita Simons (Roxie Mitchell in EastEnders) as the wicked fairy, at Derby Arena. The panto runs from December 10, 2021, to January 8, 2021. Tickets from £31.50, go to www.derbylive.co.uk

Derby – Treasure Island at Derby Theatre will run from November 26, 2021, to December 31, 2021. Tickets from £12.50, book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Derby – The Hungry Trolls Christmas Dinner will be presented by Babbling Vagabonds at Derby Market Place from December 3 to 30, 2021. Tickets £14, go to www.derbylive.co.uk

Suzanne Shaw, formerly of Hear'Say, heads the cast in Beauty and the Beast at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield.

Derby – Panto: Impossible, a show by Lost Boys in which spy thrillers meet stocking filler. The production runs in Derby Market Place from December 10 to 22, 2021. Tickets £15, go to www.derbylive.co.uk

Mansfield – Sleeping Beauty, starring Amy Thompson (Channel 5 MIlkshake presenter), Rebecca Wheatley (TV’s Casualty) and comedian Adam Moss, at the Palace Theatre. The show runs from November 27 to January 2. Tickets £20.30 (full), £17.80 (child); go to www.mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com

Nottingham – Robin Hood, starring Tristan Gemmell (from TV’s Casualty and Coronation Street), Matthew Kelly (Stars in their Eyes), Matt Terry (X Factor winner), Jodie Prenger (winner of television talent show I’d Do Anything) and dance troupe Flawless, at the Theatre Royal. The panto runs from December 11, 2021 to January 9, 2022. Tickets from £14.50, book online at www.trch.co.uk

Nottingham – Beauty and the Beast, starring John Elkington as Madame Fifi, at Nottingham Playhouse. The panto runs from December 3, 2021 to January 15, 2021. Tickets from £18; go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Annalise Liard-Bailey and James Holmes star in Aladdin at Buxton Opera House (photo: David John King).

Sheffield – Sleeping Beauty, starring Janine Duvitski (telly’s Benidorm) and Damian Williams, at the Lyceum Theatre. The panto runs from December 3, 2021, to January 3, 2021. Tickets from £15, book online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Sheffield – She Loves Me, romantic comedy musical from the songwriters of Fiddler on the Roof and the writer of Cabaret, at the Crucible Theatre. The production runs from December 11, 2021, to January 15, 2022. Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Sheffield – The Pixie and the Pudding, new musical with puppetry for children aged 4-11, at Crucible Theatre Studio. The show runs from December 11, 2021, to January 2, 2022. Tickets from £11, book via the website www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk