Circus cabaret and dance theatre feature in Enable US festival in Sheffield

Luminosa will perform daring feats in a circus cabaret. (photo: Luke MacGregor)

Enable US Autumn Festival, which will run in Sheffield University’s drama studio on Shearwood Road from October 31 to December 19, features performers from as far away as Switzerland.

Immerse yourself in high energy dance theatre performance 3AM Waitress, a 65-minute piece which incorporates performance poetry, physical theatre

and aerial skill.

A concert performance of the new musical A Kept Man will be performed during Enable US.

This season will see a concert performance of poignant new musical A Kept Man which paints a powerful picture of the love affair between a gamekeeper and the Lord of the Manor, played out against the famous Oscar Wilde trials.

Documentary theatre piece Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard's Tale will explore why conspiracy theories are more popular than ever, how fake news give fresh currency to ancient slander and how this all relates to current issues.

Explore the nightmares of your childhood with the writers of Scarred for Life - Stephen Brotherstone, Dave Lawrence and Bob Fischer will give a hilarious talk about the TV, films,comics, board games, books, adverts and crisps that blighted our childhoods.

Even more ghosts and ghouls are on the cards with Count Magnus and A Christmas Carol.

International company Woman’s Move from Switzerland will presdent The Sensemaker, an ironic exploration of the fears and frustrations of our interconnected world. This show has been likened to an episode of Black Mirror live on stage.

Natalie Inside Out fuses video projections, circus and spoken word with a unique collaboration between world-class hand-balancer Natalie Reckert and digital artist Mark Morreau.

Luminosa features jaw-dropping circus cabaret which promises a sizzling scintillating night of daring feats.

Last but not least, the festival welcomes back David Bramwell with Cult of Water and musical celluloid silliness with Sing-a-long-a-Wickerman.

Deepen your experience and get to know the cast and creators after the show at the ‘In Conversation With’ events. These are included free with your ticket.

You can also learn new skills with two workshops from Luminosa artists and Enable US resident artist Erica Mulkern.

Porl Cooper, Enable US programmer and driving force behind the project says: “After a couple of successful soft launch events this summer we are thrilled to be back to full strength with this full programme for autumn. We're excited to be welcoming back some old friends and introducing new companies to our audiences, as we continue our commitment to bring more dance circus and physical theatre to Sheffield. And in spite of so many logistical adversities, we're even able to fly-in an international company from Switzerland!”

We’re hugely grateful to Arts Council England for their continued support and investment, making it possible to bring you such a vibrant and exciting programme.”

Buy tickets for three or more shows and get a ticket for another show free. Go to https://performancevenues.group.shef.ac.uk/