Russell Kane will be motoring back to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on November 13, 2021.

Russell will motor through the topics of love, family and life at the Winding Wheel on November 13, following a show there last month.

The multi-award-winning comedian is best known for his stand-up, panel and chat show appearances. His top ten hits include the BBC Radio 4 show Evil Genius and his podcast Man Baggage. He’s also appeared on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch over the past year.

Russell has previously hosted the BBC’s Stupid Man, Smart Phone and Live At The Electric.

He made history as the first comedian to win both the best show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in one year.