Comedians star in Edinburgh Festival Preview All-Dayer in Derbyshire beer garden

Glenn Moore will open the show at Derby Bar One.

An Edinburgh Festival Preview All-Dayer will be held on an outdoor stage at Derby Bar One on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The event kicks off at 2pm with multi-award winning comedian Glenn Moore, who has appeared on television’s Mock the Week and written for The Mash Report, Play to the Whistle and Russell Howard’s Good News.

Next up is Spaniard Welshman Ignacio Lopez who explains cultural differences with hilarious results. Catch his act at 3.25pm.

Comedy theatre hits the stage courtesy of Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre which will perform songs and sketches at 4.50pm.

Kevin Dewsbury will play the host of a TV cookery show, featuring recipes and a few surprises in Kev’s Komedy Kitchen, starting at 6.15pm.

Widely tipped in the industry as on the brink of the big time, Scott Bennett has supported Michael McIntyre and Rob Brydon. Scott was runner-up in 2014 English Comedian of the Year competition and best show nominee at Leicester Comedy Festival in 2019. His show will begin at 7.30pm.

Jake Lambert built up his profile as a stand-up comedian after gaining a following on Twitter under the pseudonym @LittleLost Lad. Putting down his iPhone and picking up a microphone was a good move...he made it into the final of the Amused Moose Final 2016, semi-finals of the BBC New Comedy Award 2015, Magners New Comedian of the Year 2015, English Comedian of the Year 2015 and the Leicester Mercury New Act of the Year 2015. Jake will be on stage at 8.45pm.

The all-dayer is organised by Funhouse Comedy Club which is a twice-winner of the Best Midlands Comedy Club award with leading comedy website Chortle.

Day tickets cost £8 in advance, evening tickets (after 6pm) cost £5. Go to www.funhousecomedy.com