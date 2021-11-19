Derbyshire company returns to the stage with award-winning comedy The Memory of Water

Susan Devaney, Kathy Padley and Suzanne Alford play the three sisters in The High Tor Players' production of The Memory of Water.

The High Tor Players will stage Shelagh Stephenson’s painfully funny comedy The Memory of Water at Bakewell Town Hall on Friday, November 26, and at Matlock’s Imperial Rooms on November 27 and 28, 2021.

The Olivier award-winning play draws its audience into a world of memories, life and loss. On the eve of their mother’s funeral three sisters, Mary, Teresa and Catherine reunite to say farewell to Vi. Memories are remembered, the past is retold and stories are shared. The sisters playfully recall their childhood and time spent with mum and her advice. But what happens when the women are forced to relive their childhood memories. Where does reality end and family myth begin?

It’s the first play that The High Tor Players have performed since An Ideal Husband two years ago, after all live entertainment and physical rehearsals were put on hold because of the Covid pandemic.

Alice Bloundele, who is directing The Memory of Water, said: “I’m delighted to bring this comedy to audiences In Bakewell and Matlock. I have got together a first class cast including two new faces who have recently joined the group."

Tickets are £10 and can be obtained via the website www.hightorplayers.co.uk