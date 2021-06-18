Derbyshire theatre is launchpad for new tour of Ayckbourn’s Absurd Person Singular

Paul Sandys, Graham O'Mara, Rosanna Miles, Felicity Houlbrooke and Helen Keeley in London Classic Theatre's production of Absurd Person Singular. Photo by Sheila Burnett.

London Classic Theatre is presenting the play about three couples, three kitchens and three Christmas parties at Derby Theatre until June 19.

Sidney Hopcroft, a small-time tradesman, persuades wife Jane to throw a party hoping to find favour with a bank manager and local architect. As celebrations begin, class differences and naked ambition combine to hilarious effect as, one by one, the characters seek refuge in Jane’s kitchen.

Over the next two years, the Jacksons and Brewster-Wrights take turns to host festivities. But Sidney’s star has begun to rise and roles are increasingly reversed as the cracks in the other couples’ marriages begin to show.

The tour, which visits 14 theatres around the country until mid-October, has been rescheduled from 2020. Artistic director Michael Cabot said: “We are thrilled to be getting back on the road again. After such a turbulent and challenging year, we are looking forward to reconnecting with audiences and playing our part in the return of live theatre around the UK."

Tickets priced £21.50 are still available for the performances at Derby Theatre tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm and tomorrow afternoon at 2.30pm. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 59 39 39