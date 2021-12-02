Round The Maypole will be hosted at the Maypole Cafe, Bar and Theatre at Brook Street, Derby, on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The venture which will bring established comedy acts to the city and provide a showcase for local talent has been initiated by the Derby Comedy Writers’ Club.

Comedians and writers from all over the world were brought together online by the club during lockdown and now have an opportunity to showcase their material live.

Kirsty Munro will headline the opening show in Round The Maypole comedy nights on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Kirsty Munro is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor who has received rave reviews for her Edinburgh Fringe shows.

She will be supported at Friday’s show by MC Lyra May, a regular on Radio Derby, who set up the comedy writers club six years ago. Lyra has been performing comedy for more than ten years. She worked as a walking vaudevillian for Furthest from the Sea and more recently has started writing and spouting poetry on stage and radio.

Lizzy Lenco is also on the bill, having spent lockdown recovering from a serious car crash. The online workshops enabled her to join in the writers’ club, try new material without the challenges of getting to a venue and helped her to come to terms with her injuries. Lizzy wants to encourage other people with disabilities to join the comedy writers’ club.

Other comedians taking part in the first live show include Righteous Lion, KC and Tharun Chelly.

Admission is free with a ‘pay what you want’ bucket collection.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Derby Comedy Writers’ Club aims to be accessible to all writers, of all genres, with an interest in using comedy and comedy writing techniques in their craft. The club meets every Monday night, currently online via Facebook: @thecomedywritersclub.