Drag act Queenz will rock Derbyshire crowd with remixed pop anthems
Drag artistes Queenz dance like Britney, sing like Whitney and will be entertaining revellers in Derbyshire with reimagined pop anthems.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 5:30 am
The five vocal powerhouses will be armed with songs, sass and plenty to say when they hit the stage at Derby Market Place on September 16, 2021.
Listen to remixed hits made popular by The Spice Girls, Shakira, Janet Jackson and much more.
Get ready for a sequin clad pop party, celebrating unity, unicorns, divas, and death drops.
Tickets cost £24. Go to www.derbymarketplace.co.uk/whats-on or call 01332 255800.