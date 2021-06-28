Dream ticket to Shakespeare comedy in outdoor theatre show at Darley Dale
Venture into the dream world of flying fairies, mistaken identities and love triangles when Heartbreak Productions present Shakespeare’s most loved comedy at Darley Dale.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 9:06 am
A MIdsummer Night’s Dream is the story of order and disorder, reality and appearances and love and marriage, revolving around a troupe of actors in an enchanted forest.
Perfectly scripted for the outdoor stage and suitable for viewers aged seven years upwards, this production will be unlike any version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that you’ve seen before.
The show will be performed outdoors at the Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale on Tuesday, August 3, at 7pm.
Adults ticket £15, child ticket £10, family ticket £45. Go to www.whitworthcentre.org
Heartbreak Productions will also be performing The Great Gatsby outdoors at the Whitworth Centre. This show will take place on Tuesday, August 17, at 7pm. Go to the website above to book tickets.