EastEnders’ star is buzzing about touring thriller Looking Good Dead to Sheffield

Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye star in Looking Good Dead. Photo by Alastair Muir.

Adam is starring in Looking Good Dead, which has been adapted for the stage from Peter James novel and will run at the Lyceum Theatre from August 23 to 28, 2021.

He said: “I really enjoy a good thriller. I’m not one for horrors, but something that makes you jump a bit, keeps you guessing and gets your adrenaline going is great entertainment. If we can draw people in and make them believe everything and end with a sharp intake of breath, then I think we have done our job. It’s one of those chances to get a thrill in a safe space.

"It’s got thrills, fun, twists and turns and I am confident that people can have a great evening or afternoon out.

“When I read the book, I was kept guessing the entire time, and I hope we can bring that excitement to audiences in the theatre. I’m hoping that the show will appeal to both fans of Peter James’ novels and many more people, who perhaps, like me, are not massive readers.

"The adaptations are always faithful to the book, but with a twist or two a subtle change so that even someone who knows the book incredibly well isn’t one hundred percent certain what is going to happen on stage, which adds a brilliant element of surprise and anticipation. I think there’s a lot to look forward to in Looking Good Dead.

"What has really appealed to me about being part of Looking Good Dead is getting that live reaction. EastEnders has had massive responses when we have done live episodes. I loved that feeling of immediacy and knowing that what happens in this moment is what the audience will see there and then. I love that buzz.”

Adam has done several pantos but admits that it’s a few years since he did a drama on stage. He said: “I started my career in Oliver! in the West End in the 1980s. So, the first thing I did was a musical where I played one of the kids and I also got to play a posh boy – just because I fitted the costume! I was eleven or twelve at the time. The first straight play I did was On The Razzle at the National Theatre with a brief tour in 1981 I think. So it’s been a while!”

He’s looking forward to going to places that he hasn’t visited before. “I’m looking forward to seeing the different theatres. I’ve done the same job for 36 years so to have a chance to go and enjoy myself touring the country is so exciting for me. I’m looking forward to spending my daytimes with my bike and having a wander around the local area.”