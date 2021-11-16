Ed will be performing at Buxton Opera House on November 18 and Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on November 28, 2021.

The award-winning comedian is a regular on television’s Mock The Week and the Graham Norton Show but is best known for his stand-up performances.

Having done a few spcially-distanced gigs as well as some on Zoom, he is relishing getting back on the road properly. Ed said: “I’ll have to see what still works and what doesn’t. I’ve missed doing stand-up the most during this lockdown. No-one told me ‘you’re not going to be touring for 18 months’ or I would have planned it better.”

Ed Byrne will perform live in Buxton Opera House and Chesterfield's Winding Wheel during November 2021 (photo: Rosyln Gaunt).

A quarter of a century at the comedic coal-face has equipped Ed with a highly evolved story-telling ability and a silky mastery of his craft. Yet his wit, charm and self-deprecatory observational humour is often underpinned by a consistently hilarious vitriol and sense of injustice at a world that seems to be spinning ever more rapidly out of control.

In his latest stand-up show entitled If I’m Honest, Ed digs deep into whether he has any qualities whatsoever worth passing on to his two sons.

The new show also takes his natural tendency towards self-deprecation to unexpected extremes. “I do genuinely annoy myself,” Ed concedes. ‘But the thing of your children being a reflection of you, gives you an opportunity to build something out of the best of yourself only for you to then see flashes of the worst of yourself in them. It’s a wake-up call about your own behaviour.”

Ed also shines a light on the frustration that arrives in middle age – and lives up to its title. “I’m bored looking for things, I’m bored of trying to find stuff, because I can never find it, and it is entirely my fault,” he said. “Nobody’s hiding my stuff from me. Although my wife did actually move my passport on one occasion”.