Entertainment souvenirs of 70s are sought for new play Talent at Sheffield Crucible Theatre

If you have saved any posters from your first gig, old flyers from your comedy days, a postcard of your favourite singer from the local club, then Sheffield Theatres are looking to use them on the set of their new show, Talent.

Any form of printed material from acts who performed in local Sheffield venues back in the late 1970s are being sought. These may relate to comedians, musicians, singers, magicians. Most importantly, they do not need to have been famous acts.

Great care will be taken to scan original printed material, before featuring scanned copies of posters/artwork on the Crucible stage as part of the Talent set. Anyone who provides material will also be thanked for their contribution in the programme.

If you have any material that might be used, email [email protected] or get in touch via Sheffield Theatres’ social media: @crucibletheatre on Twitter, @SheffTheatres on Facebook, @sheffieldtheatres on Instagram. The deadline to submit material for this project is Wednesday, June 2, 2021. June 2021.

Talent will run at the Crucible from June 30 until July 24, 2021. Tickets priced from £15 are on sale now at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk