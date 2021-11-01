Fireman Sam Saves The Circus in live show touring to Chesterfield
Children’s favourite Fireman Sam is coming to Chesterfield to star in a live show.
The hero of emergencies will be tackling one of his most unusual call-outs yet when he is asked to save the circus!There’s a tiger on the loose, the lights are faulty and everyone is in danger. Who you going to call? It’s got to be Fireman Sam!
Find out how he copes with the risky situation at the Winding Wheel Theatre on November 6, 2021. Two performances of Fireman Sam Saves The Circus will start at 10.30am and 1pm.Become a Fireman Sam cadet and then watch the magic of the circus in this all-singing, dancing, action-packed show.
The rescue mission unfolds when Norman Price who is always getting into trouble, becomes the star of a travelling circus which pitches up at Pontypandy.In his rescue mission Fireman Sam will be supported by his colleagues Penny Morris, Elvis Cridlington and Station Officer Basil Steele. This 60-minute show has no interval. Tickets £18.50 (children, concessions), £19 adult), £72 (family). To book, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
Children’s TV series Fireman Sam was inspired by two former firefighters from London who enlisted the support of artist and writer Rob Lee to develop their concept.The character first appeared on television in 1987 and the initial series was formed of 32 episodes of ten minutes and a Christmas special which ran to 20 minutes. John Alderton was the narrator and voiced all the characters.Fireman Sam and his firefighting colleagues have had a makeover over the subsequent 34 years. In the original series, they wore yellow and black uniforms but the black has since been replaced by blue.The fictional location of Pontypandy is an amalgamation of two real towns, Pontypridd and Tonypandy. Despite being a small town, Pontypandy seems to be a hotbed for fires and emergencies...and Fireman Sam is always the hero of the hour.From single-handedly saving his brother from disaster at Pontypridd lighthouse to helping his colleagues tackle blazes, Fireman Sam’s life is one big adventure.