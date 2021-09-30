Free family theatre show delivers important message on ecology

Bogtastic will be presented by Bakewell-based Babbling Vagabonds in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, from September 30 to October 3, 2021.

The theatre company has worked with Moors for the Future Partnership to create the show which looks at the balance of the eco system within our beautiful moorland habitat,

The story takes place under the ground, beneath the moors, where Cottongrass and Bilberry live! Fairies descended from the great bog protectors ‘Stinky’ and ‘Quagmire’. They work tirelessly to keep the balance in their peaty home. It’s hard work, but they love their world and they will do whatever it takes to keep harmony amongst the hummocks and hollows of their blankety bog. Then one fateful day a new threat emerges from ‘them on top’, plunging our plucky bog fairies into a desperate battle. It’s an epic struggle they won’t be able to win on their own. They need help. But from who?

Performances of the 45-minute show will start at 11am and 2pm each day.

Tickets are free, with the weekend performances already fully booked. To see the show on September 30 or Orctober 1, you must book in advance at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/166928271955