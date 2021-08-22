Here’s what time Big Brovaz, Stooshe, Tina Cousins and Joe Black will be on stage at Chesterfield Pride

Revellers at a previous year's Chesterfield Pride. Photo by Tom Oxley

The event at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, will kick off at 12.40pm and run until the early evening.

Big Brovaz/Booty Luv headine the main stage at 6.30pm. Preceding acts are as follows: Stooshe (6pm), Tina Cousins (5.30pm), Joe Black (5.15pm), Sonia (4.45pm), Dene Michael from Black Lace (4.15pm), Kelly Wilde (3.45pm), KY Kelly (3.30pm), Brooke Waddle (3pm).

A cabaret stage will run in tandem where a host of local artistes and drag performers will showcase their talents. Kyoto kicks off the entertainment on the cabaret stage at 12.45pm followed by Rachael Webster (1.20pm), Miss Davina/Trudy Knight (1.40pm), Nevaeh (1.50pm), Jordan Smart (2pm), KY Kelly (2.30pm), Donna Trump (3pm), Joe Black (3.30pm), karaoke (4pm).

Dan Walker, organiser, said: “We are excited to welcome a fantastic diverse line-up of performers over two stages.

"We have some fantastic stalls in attendance and also some great food outlets.”

Fairground rides, food outlets and a bar area will add to the fun.

More than 6,000 people attended Chesterfield Pride in 2019.

Dan added: "The event has grown to be one of the biggest Pride events in the Midlands."

Tickets for today’s event cost £6 at the gate. The line-up of performers is subject to change.