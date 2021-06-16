Joe Lycett announces live comedy show dates in Sheffield – here’s how to get tickets
Award-winning television comedian Joe Lycett has announced two live show dates in Sheffield, with tickets going on sale this week.
Joe, who has scooped two Royal Television Society Awards and a Bafta nomination, will perform at the City Hall on April 15 and 16, 2022.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10am from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
More! More! More! How Do You Lycett? is Joe’s first tour in years and promised to packed with jokes, comedy anecdotes and inappropriate and arguably disturbing paintings.
A stand-up comedian since 2007, Joe has two sell-out tours under his belt and numerous international appearances.
His television credits include Live at the Apollo, Taskmaster, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, 8 Out of 10 Cats and QI.Joe’s artwork has has been featured in the Royal Academy, Manchester Art Gallery and Birmingham IKON.