Mandy Muden from Britain's Got Talent tops comedy night in Derbyshire

Mandy Muden tops a night of comedy at The Old Bell Hotel, Derby, on September 2, 2021.

Mandy got a standing ovation from Britain’s Got Talent judges who voted her through to the semi-finals of the smash-hit series in 2018.

Judge for yourself when Mandy tops the Funhouse Comedy Club show at The Old Bell Hotel, Sadlergate, Derby, on Friday, September 3.

Opening the night will be Ben Norris who has appeared on TV’s Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Mock the Week as well as being the voice on

campaigns for Carling and Emirates. As the warm-up man on Mock the Week, Ben once had to stand in for Frankie Boyle who was rushed to hospital.

Completing the line-up is the deliberately awkward and wooden Harvey Hawkins.

Compere will be Barry Dodds, winner of Best MC, Midlands Comedy Awards for four years running.