Maureen Nolan’s show of support for cancer-battle sister

Maureen Nolan, left, and her sister Linda.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun stars legendary Nolan sister Maureen Nolan who has stepped into the breach to support her sister, Linda, who is battling cancer.

Linda was originally booked for the show which was due to tour last year, but during the first lockdown she learned that her cancer had returned and decided to step down from the role. Her sister Maureen will play the part of Karen in the inaugural tour of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Musical theatre star Linda said “I’m gutted that I can’t do the tour, I was really looking forward to getting back to doing some live work but at the moment it’s not possible. If anyone is going to take my place, I’m delighted that it’s Maureen.”

Maureen, who played the role of Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers, said: “I wish the circumstances were different, but I am delighted to be joining this fabulous fun production and thank the producers of the show for their faith in me and support and understanding”.

Matt Brinkler at production company RED Entertainment said: “We are delighted that Maureen will be part of the cast of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and we all felt she was the most natural choice to take over from her sister. The display of strength and support is echoed by many around the country at this time.”

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, which runs at the Winding Wheel on November 7, 2021, is a comedy romp through everything life throws at a modern-day woman. Sex, diets, men, fashion, chocolate and wine feature in a riotous story set in a karaoke bar.

The cast includes TV personalities Jess Wright from The Only Way Is Essex and Stephanie Dooley from CBBC’s Creeped Out who will share a role, X-Factor finalist Niki Evans and Olivier Award winner Leanne Jones.

This jukebox musical features iconic pop anthems including 9 to 5, We Are Family, Get The Party Started, I’m In the Mood For Dancing and of course Cyndi Lauper’s classic Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Julie Coombe and John MacIsaac created the show, following the success of their previous work Hormonal Housewives.