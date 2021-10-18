Michael Grandage returns to direct world premiere of The Lemon Tree at Sheffield Crucible Theatre

Michael Grandage returns to Sheffield Crucible to direct The Lemon Tree.

Michael, who was at the theatres’ helm for five years for 2000, is guiding the production of The Lemon Tree by Julian Barnes.

Olivier and Award-winning Ian McDiarmid will start in the play which runs from October 26 to 30, 2021.

The Lemon Tree is a wry look at the business of ageing and a celebration of music. A play in two parts, the first half focuses on an obsessive concert goer and the second on a composer who reflects on his successes, his failures and the life he has lived.

Michael Grandage was artistic director of the Donmar Warehouse in London from 2002 to 2012. He is now artistic director of the Michael Grandage Company.