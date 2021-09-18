Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell will be presented by his company New Adventures at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from September 20 to 25, 2021.

Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell explores the underbelly of London life, where ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and bars of fog-bound Soho and Fitzrovia.

In the Midnight Bell tavern one particularly lonely-hearts club plays out bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption.

The production, which runs at Sheffield Lyceum from September 20 to 25, 2021, is inspired by the great British novelist Patrick Hamilton (Twenty Thousand Streets Under The Sky, Hangover Square). Patrick’s stories were borne out of years of social interactions with the working man and woman at his favourite location – the London pub.

Master storyteller Matthew Bourne once again joins forces with the Olivier and Tony award-winning team of Terry Davies, Lez Brotherston, Paule Constable and Paul Groothuis for this brand new production for New Adventures.

The cast features twelve of New Adventures’ finest performers in roles that will challenge and reveal the darker reaches of the human heart.

Performances of Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell at the Lyceum Theatre take place nighty at 7.45pm. There will be matinee performance on Thursday, September 23, at 2pm and Saturday, September 25, at 3pm.

Tickets are priced from £15. Go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk