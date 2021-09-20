New date for Jenny Eclair show in Sheffield

TV comedian Jenny Eclair will be performing her rescheduled Sixty! (FFS!) live show in Sheffield this month.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 20th September 2021, 7:45 am
Jenny Eclair will be pondering what the 60s hold for her when she tours her live show to Sheffield City Hall.
Jenny Eclair will be pondering what the 60s hold for her when she tours her live show to Sheffield City Hall.

Jenny, who starred in Grumpy Old Women on television, will be reflecting on her sixth decade on planet Earth in her show at the city’s memorial hall on September 23, 2021.

What does life hold for Jenny now she’s in her Sixties and should Nordic walking poles be a legal requirement?

Tickets cost £24.25, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk. The show has been moved from May 27, 2021; previously bought tickets remain valid.

Sheffield