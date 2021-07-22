New insight into story of Romeo and Juliet premieres at Buxton Fringe
A play which focuses on the recollections of those in the company of Shakespeare’s tragic sweethearts will be premiered at Buxton Fringe.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 5:30 am
Romeo and Juliet: The Confessions spotlights The Friar, The Nurse, and Juliet Capulet as they relive their stories about the couple.
Catch this new work by award-winning alternative Shakespeare specialists Inamoment Theatre at the United Reformed Church, Buxton from today (July 22) to Saturday, July 24 at 5.30pm.
Tickets £8 or £6 (child, concessions). Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/romeo-juliet-the-confessions