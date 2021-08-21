Oddsocks Productions returns to Derbyshire for finale of The Comedy of Errors tour

Oddsocks Productions present A Comedy of Errors.Photo by Charlie Mackenzie-Barrow

Oddsocks Productions, whose company founders Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie are touring together for the first time in 20 years, will present the show at The Coach House, Lea, near Matlock, on Saturday, August 28, at 6pm.

Featuring Oddsocks’ trademark fun approach to Shakespeare’s work, The Comedy of Errors is a high-energy feelgood show for all the family to enjoy.

A servant and his mistress are searching for their long-lost twin siblings when they are trapped in a terrifiying chain of chaotic events. Harangued by hapless husband and a gold-digging gigolo, challenged by a jeweller seeking justice and damned by a demonic doctor, the terrified twosome run headlong into a climactic happy ending which defies all probability.