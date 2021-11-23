Online comedy sensation Gary Powndland tours live show to Sheffield and Nottingham

Gary Powndland & Friends will tour to Nottingham and Sheffield in March 2022.

The comedian will perform at Nottingham’s Glee Club on March 13, 2022 and at The Leadmill in Sheffield on March 30, 2022.

In this show Gary is inviting you round to his place, where he’ll be joined by his sister Tash, his best mate Barry Mullet and pensioner Jimmy, the dad of Tash’s dead boyfriend Mo.

Gary Powndland racked up ten million video views online before lockdown and is the alter ego of Jack Kirwan whose characterisation earned him a place in the final of Birmingham Comedy Festival Breaking Talent Award 2015.

Andrew McBurney will plays Barry and Paul Palmer will be cast as Jimmy in the live shows.