L.O.L Surprise! dolls will be delighting families in Sheffield and Nottingham arenas on their first live tour.

The fierce, fun and fearless L.O.L. Surprise! characters will star in a concert come dance party at Sheffield Utilita Arena from November 19 to 21, 2021 and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from December 19 to 21, 2021.

L.O.L. Surprise! Live VIP Party will be the first ever family show in the UK to use holograms...or should that be holoGLAMS.

Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Swag, Neonlicious and many more of their friends are getting ready to surprise audiences in a production that remix the vibes of a club, feature the best ever beats and songs from the latest L.O.L. Surprise! movie.

The show follows Mallory as she gets ready for the party but doesn’t know what to wear. However, the L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are there to help her realise that all that matters is being you and having fun.

Along the way Mallory and the dolls are joined by many of their friends you’ll know all too well, as well as dancing, singing life size holograms of L.O.L. Surprise! Remix O.M.G. Fashion Dolls! Kitty K, Lonestar, Pop B.B. and Honeylicious, leaving the audience thrilled from start to finish.

You’ll be invited to Get Up and Dance and sing along to L.O.L.’s newest hits with your fashionable friends in this concert style ride made for the entire family!

L.O.L Surprise! dolls are one of the most popular toy brands of the last decade and are targeted at 4 to 14-year-olds. The big-eyed, brightly coloured dolls are wrapped in opaque packaging with accessories concealed within the layers to enhance the surprise element.

Samantha Wilson, marketing director for L.O.L. Surprise! UKTM said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls to the stage for the first time in the UK. It’s such an exciting moment for us. It’s going to be a show like no other, with bubbles, projections, confetti and even holograms. We can’t wait to see our fans interacting and dancing with their favourite dolls.”