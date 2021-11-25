Robin Hood and his Merry-ment bring live panto back to Wirksworth

Kate Abbott as Maid Marion, Jane Eaton (Dab), Leo Abbott (Jester), Kevin Doxey (Robin) in the Glee Club of Wirksworth's panto production of Robin Hood.

The Glee Club of Wirksworth will stage Robin Hood at the town hall from December 1 to 4, 2021.

Robin Hood and his band of Merry-ment are inviting audiences to join them in Sher-bet Forest.

Panto director Claire Butler said: “After last year’s 12 Days of Panto on YouTube, we are delighted to be returning to live performances again. We have a hilarious one act panto that brings out the best of traditional panto in a shorter form, including opportunities to cheer, boo, shout out and sing along.”

Performances start at 7pm and 8.30pm nightly with matinees at 2pm and 3.30pm on December 4.

To make the pantomime a safe experience the Glee Club have reduced the capacity by half for more distanced seating. A one-way system will be in operation for entering and exiting the Town Hall.