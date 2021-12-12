Ru Paul's Drag Race winner announces live show in Sheffield - here's how to get tickets
Ru Paul’s Drag Race icon Bianco Del Rio will explore sensitive subjects in a live show in Sheffield.
Tickets are on sale for the Bianca Del Rio: Unsanitized show which visits Sheffield City Hall on 16 May 2022.
Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season six, Bianco Del Rio used the show as a springboard to star in Netflix Original films, write books and perform comedy specials. She is currently starring in the touring musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
Tickets from £35.15 for Bianca Del Rio: Unsantized, visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk