The X Factor finalist Brenda Edwards stars in Hairspray to reopen Sheffield Lyceum Theatre
Fun-filled, feelgood musical Hairspray will be the first production to reopen Sheffield Lyceum after lockdown.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 5:30 am
Brenda Edwards (Chicago, We Will Rock You, The X Factor) stars as record producer Motormouth Maybelle in a show featuring songs such as Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore.
Hairspray, which runs at the Lyceum from August 16 to 21, 2021, is set in the Sixties when Tracy, a big girl with a big heart, dreams about dancing her way onto national TV and into the affections of a teen idol. When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore.
Tickets are priced from £15; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk, call 0114 249 6000 or book in person at the box office which is open from 12noon to 8pm, with lines closing at 7pm.