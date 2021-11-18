The entertainer, who hails from America, has been a regular face on British stage and television since he broke onto the UK comedy circuit 21 years ago. He has also starred in BBC2’s Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the Border, which document a road trip through 150 years of American popular song.

Reginald will be performing at Annie’s Burger Shack on Friary Street, Derby, on November 23 as part of the restaurant’s drive to banish the city’s post-pandemic blues.

Annie Spaziano, owner of Annie’s Burger Shack, said: “Thankfully now that the lockdown is behind us – and we hope it stays that way – things are slowly returning to normal, but we recognise that the numbers of people coming into the city aren’t still where they used to be, so we want to do our bit as retailers to help.

“What better way to do that than to give people a good night out with lots of laughter? With so few venues, Derby is a blind spot for the comedy circuit and since our first comedy evening with Jason Manford was a such a huge success, we’re sure that Reginald D Hunter will prove to be a big hit.

“I’m very much looking forward to welcoming Reginald to Annie’s, not least because he is a fellow American, so I can show him how we are flying the flag for our home country over here in the UK.”

The comedy shows are a new departure for Annie’s Burger Shack, which has become a firm favourite with Derby diners thanks to its range of no fewer than 34 different authentic Rhode Island-style burgers, all of which are available in vegan, veggie and meaty.

The restaurant, which opened in Derby three years ago, prides itself on its food, which come complete with names such as the Elvis burger, the North Carolina and – appropriately – the Reggie.