Typical Girls prison drama set to The Slits music will be staged at Sheffield Crucible Theatre

Typical Girls will be staged at Sheffield Crucible Theatre.

Typical Girls, written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, will run from September 24 to October 16, 2021. The performance on October 6 will be live streamed and available to watch online.

The inmates of the mental health unit discover the music of all-girl band The Slits and form their own group. An outlet for their frustration, they find remedy in revolution. But in a system that suffocates, can rebellion ever be allowed?

Directed by Róisín McBrinn, who is joint artistic director of Clean Break, Typical Girls will be performed by actors who have previously appeared at Shakespeare’s Globe, Donmar Warehouse, St Ann’s Warehouse in New York and on a UK tour of Take That’s – The Band Musical. The cast includes Lucy Ellinson who starred in Run Sister Run at Sheffield Crucible last year.

Róisín returns to the Crucible after directing the 2014 production of Afterplay by Brian Friel.

Robert Hastie, artistic director of Sheffield Theatres, said: We couldn’t be more excited to be producing such a bold, riotous new play with a company as inspiring as Clean Break.”

Tickets priced from £15 are on sale at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.