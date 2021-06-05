Waitress The Musical is on course for Sheffield and Nottingham venues

Kennedy Salters (Becky), Bailey McCall (Jenna) and Gabriella Marzetta (Dawn) in a previous tour of Waitresses The Musical. Photo: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto)

Waitress The Musical will be staged at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall from June 14 to 19, 2021 and at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from September 28 to October 2, 2021.

The show focuses on a worker in an American diner who creates new pies with titles inspired by her life experiences. As the wife in an abusive marriage, Jenna has plenty of scope coming up with Bad Baby Pie after an unwanted pregnancy.

Jenna dreams of making enough money to escape her controlling husband and when the opportunity to win 25,000 dollars in a pie competition in a neighbouring town comes up she sees it as a golden opportunity. But her spouse won’t let her go.

When Jenna’s waters break she is rushed to hospital where she strikes up a friendship with a male patient who hands her an envelope and tells her not to open it until the baby has arrived.

Jenna gives birth to a baby girl and remembers the letter given to her by the patient. Opening the envelope, she finds a cheque for $270,450 and a note to start a new life.

The waitress gets her happy ever after by winning the pie contest and transforming the diner which she names after her daughter Lulu.

Waitress The Musical is based on the 2007 movie which starred Keri Russell and debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.

The stage adaptation opened on Broadway on 2004 where it made history by having four women in the top creative spots: the book was written by Jessie Nelson. the score by seven-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress The Musical ran for just over a year in London's West End before its premature closure in March 2020 due to lockdown.