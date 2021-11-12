Watch out for comedian Jason Byrne in Sheffield who is ‘pumping to go’ after heart procedure
Comedian Jason Byrne is promising to shower his fans with mayhem when he visits Sheffield on his rescheduled tour.
Jason will perform at the city’s Memorial Hall on November 24, 2021, after his Audience Precipitation show there in September was postponed because he had to undergo a routine heart procedure.
He said: “I’m all fixed now and pumping to go. I’ve been a big brave boy and dying, well living, to get back on stage to have the biggest laugh ever’.
Tickets cost £22.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk