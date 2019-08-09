Fancy being landlord of your own pub?

19 pubs for sale in Derbyshire right now

Everyone has dreamed of owning their own pub at some point in time.

And if you snap up one of these available at the moment on Rightmove, you could make that dream a reality.

Located on Market Street, this four-bedroom pub with a games room is available for 225,000 with both Everard Cole and Sidney Phillips.

1. Anchor Inn, Bolsover

Located in a sought-after village, this pub has been refurbished with two restaurant areas and is on the market for offers in the region of 830,000 with Everard Cole.

2. The Black Boy, Heage

The City Bar is due to be refurbished and rebranded as The Market with fresh pies and unique craft beers. It is available for 41,000 with KSA Commercial.

3. The City Bar/ The Market, Derby

This three-bedroom pub with potential for a micro-brewery is yours for 285,000 with Christie & Co.

4. The Corner Pin, Morton, Alfreton

