19th century Matlock cottage offices to be sold at auction next week

A 19th century stone cottage in Matlock, most recently used as a chiropractor’s office, is going under the hammer in Derby next week.

Brook Cottage, at 26 Matlock Green, has been listed with a guide price of £180,000-plus by SDL Auctions Graham Penny ahead of the property auction at Pride Park on Thursday, July 25.

Head of auctions Robert Stone said: “Brook Cottage currently has consent for B1 offices but could be converted for a number of other uses, subject to planning permission.

“As it was originally a private home, residential use is an option—and it would certainly make an attractive dwelling—but we advise any interested parties to consult the local planning department about a change of use before bidding.”

The property also currently has consent for A1 Retail and A2 Office purposes outlined under the Uses Classes Order 1987.

It is currently listed as offices and premises and has a rateable value of £9,900.

Entered via a large hallway and reception area with wooden panelling, the 66.7 square metre ground floor contains two offices, a kitchen, a rear lobby and storage area, and disabled toilet. There is also access to a basement suited for storage.

On the first floor are four more offices and another kitchen, spread over 61.6 square metres.

The double-fronted property has electric panel wall-mounted heaters and fluorescent lighting fitted throughout.

It retains some original character features, such as sash-style windows, wainscot wood panelling, deep skirtings and arched windows.

Parking is available at the rear of the property in a car park shared with adjacent residential properties.

Further free parking is available on the street in parking bays directly outside and opposite the property.

For more information on the property and auction, see the full brochure at https://bit.ly/2Y4rFG2.